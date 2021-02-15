Craggy Correctional Center inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Craggy Correctional Center officials said an inmate with pre-existing medical conditions died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The inmate, who was in his mid-70s, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16, and he was hospitalized, according to the correctional center. He was transferred to the Central Prison, where his condition worsened and he died on Feb. 13.

The man had underlying conditions, according to the correctional center.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.