(WSPA) – The Georgia Department of Transportation said a crash has closed all lanes on the interstate near the Georgia and South Carolina state lines.

According to GDOT, the crash was reported at 5:11 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near State Route 77.

Officials said the crash is expected to be cleared and the interstate to be open around 11 a.m.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.