HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A crash has blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 26 in Henderson County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crashed at mile marker 48 on I-26 eastbound, which closed the interstate at mile marker 44.

Officials said crews are working to fix the damaged asphalt and place a temporary surface.

Drivers are asked to use US 25 South to US 64 East.

NCDOT is expecting I-26 east to reopen at 1 p.m.