GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A five-car pileup has blocked two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Friday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-85 southbound at Exit 54, which is the Pelham Road exit.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the five-vehicle crash, including a tractor-trailer, caused a 100-gallon diesel spill, which closed two lanes.

Troopers said one lane must be repraved.

They expect the closure will last for hours.