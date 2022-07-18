Plume of smoke seen with traffic along I-40 in Haywood County, N.C., July 18, 2022 (From: NCDOT)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A crash forced a portion of Interstate 40 to close in Haywood County in western North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-40 westbound around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 33.

Traffic cameras showed a plume of smoke rising from the area of the crash.

The interstate was closed in both directions after the crash. Eastbound lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m. while westbound lanes are not expected to reopen until around 8 p.m., according to NCDOT.

There’s no word yet on any injuries in the crash.