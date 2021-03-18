Crash closes I-85 NB at mile marker 88 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at mile marker 88 in Cherokee County Thursday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 10:30pm.

All lanes of I-85 northbound are closed just after Exit 87 (Green River Road), according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Cherokee County Coroner also responded to the scene of the crash.

7 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.