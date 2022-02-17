Crash involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler backed up traffic on I-85 south bound Thursday evening in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:24 p.m. on Interstate 85 near mile marker 45. This is in between Augusta Road and White Horse Road.

7NEWS crew said two lanes of traffic are closed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Firefighters are on scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

7NEWS will update this story when more information become available.