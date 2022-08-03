SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a crash Monday afternoon involving a deputy in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Pine Street and Brown Road.

Officials from Spartanburg County said two county employees were involved. One from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and one from another department.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died at the hospital. That victim was not the deputy.

The condition of the deputy has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.