PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash Wednesday morning along Highway 123 in Pickens County.

The crash happened shortly around 7 a.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway near mile marker 9.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said an Oshkosh commercial vehicle headed northbound stopped in the roadway and was then struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Robert Raynor, of Anderson, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The coroner said Raynor was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.