ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road.

Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road when the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to hit an embankment and then a tree.

The driver died at the scene according to troopers.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.