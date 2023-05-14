GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a fatal collision that happened Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sandy Flat Road at Lynn Road around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said a 2007 Pontiac coupe was traveling north on Sandy Flat Road when a 2011 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Lynn Road attempting to turn onto Sandy Flat Road.

The truck hit the coupe on the passenger side.

The driver of the coupe was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

