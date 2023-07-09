GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 29 around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 17-year-old driving a 2008 Pontiac coupe, carrying three other passengers, was traveling south on US 29 when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.