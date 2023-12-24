GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Simpsonville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of New Harrison Bridge Road at Richardson Road.

Troopers said a 2016 Ford was traveling west when it went off the roadway, hit an embankment and then struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene according to troopers.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 45-year-old Kenneth Antonio Walker, of Fountain Inn.

An external examination is scheduled to be performed on the victim Sunday.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.