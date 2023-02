OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road.

The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m., the coroner said.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 20-year-old Avery Lee King, of Westminster.

His death has been ruled accidental.