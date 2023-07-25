SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a crash Monday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Goodjoin Road and Jug Factory Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling west on Goodjoin Road as a car was traveling north on Jug Factory Road when they collided.

The collision caused the truck to run into a ditch and hit a fence and the car to spin multiple times resulting in it running off the road.

Officials said the driver of the truck was not injured.

The car was carrying two passengers, one was taken to a nearby hospital. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said neither person in the car was wearing a seatbelt and both were thrown from the car.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 35-year-old Mary Jane Anglin of Travelers Rest.

The crash remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.