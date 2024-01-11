SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Woodruff.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred after 2 a.m. at Old Spartanburg Highway near Simmons Road.
Troopers said a GMC pickup truck was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver died at the scene according to troopers.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.