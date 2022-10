PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A two-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a crash in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Finley Road.

The toddler died on scene from blunt force trauma after a car lost control, the coroner said.

The coroner’s office has identified the toddler as Ethan Shane Rampey.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.