GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

The crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Memorial Drive shortly after 6:15 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two vehicles collided and one of the vehicles hit a man who was on the sidewalk at the time.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Charles Ankrum of Greer.

The Greer Police Department is investigating the crash.

The crash also knocked out traffic lights at the intersection and closed a portion of the road for around four hours, police said.