SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Angel Fowler received news that changed her life last week.

“This has destroyed my life,” she said. “It will never be the same.”

Fowler said her stepson was driving South on Highway 221 in Chesnee with her husband and two sons Thursday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, their car went into oncoming traffic.

“He went into the other lane, spun out of control and an SUV hit him in the rear.”

Fowler’s stepson survived. Her husband, 62-year-old William “Mark” Fowler, and their sons 16-year-old Farrior and 20-year-old Austin died.

“They lived not even a mile from where it happened at. They were only a mile from home. They drove [Highway] 221 every day to get home.”

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash. No charges have been filed. Fowler told 7News the crash has devastated her family.

“You’re torn because you have a stepson who was the driver, and these are your kids and husband, and you want justice for them,” said Angel Fowler.

She is now doing what she said she never imagined.

“You never expect to bury one kid let alone two and a husband.”

After losing so many members of her family, so quickly, she is hoping for assistance from the community to help with funeral expenses for Farrior, Austin and Mark.

“They were so young, and they never got to live. Going on without them seems impossible right now.”