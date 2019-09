Crash along Brushy Creek Road near Suber Road in Greer, September 4, 2019 (From: Greer Police Department)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police are asking drivers to avoid Brushy Creek Road after a crash knocked down power lines near Suber Road, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greer Police, an SUV ran off the road and struck a power pole.

Duke Power has been called to clear the power lines.

Police also say that the traffic light at West Wade Hampton Boulevard and West Poinsett Street is also out, causing delays at that intersection.

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route home.