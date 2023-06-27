ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement agencies are searching for a truck involved in a hit-and-run and a chase on Interstate 85 on Tuesday.

According to the State Highway Patrol at around 5:42 p.m. a red Ford Escape travelling well above the speed limit on I-85 and crashed with a four-door Hyundai, then wrecked again with an 18-wheeler, but did not stop.

The highway patrol said one person involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office chased the speeding vehicle down the interstate towards Greenville, but had to stop near Woodruff Road due to heavy traffic.

The search for the speeding truck is still ongoing, and Greenville and Spartanburg law enforcement agencies are reportedly aiding in the search.