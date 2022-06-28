ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and others were injured in a collision involving a fuel spill Monday afternoon in Abbeville County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle collision happened in front of the West Carolina Telephone business on the Highway 28 bypass near the Highway 72 intersection.

The coroner’s office said that according to witness statements, the driver of a white pick-up truck appeared to be struggling to maintain control of the vehicle and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The pick-up then collided head-on with a cargo truck, causing the diesel fuel tank to rupture.

The driver of the pick-up, identified as a male, became entrapped and required extrication. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Two passengers in the cargo truck were transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and the SC Department of Transportation were called to the scene to assess any environmental hazards caused as a result of the fuel spill.

The incident remains under investigation.