SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Monday night in a crash on Interstate 85 in Greer.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer was traveling north when it was stopped on the interstate. The vehicle was then hit by a Ford Fusion from the rear.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries according to troopers.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.