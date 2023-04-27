CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a crash which closed southbound lanes of Interstate 85 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on I-85 southbound just before exit 106 (U.S. 29) near the North Carolina state line around 4:30 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said two people died in the crash.

Troopers said detours were put in place. Traffic was backed up for several miles into North Carolina.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.