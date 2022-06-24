SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down a busy Spartanburg street Friday evening.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened around 5 p.m. along North Pine Street.

North Pine Street from Isom Street to McCravy Drive is blocked off as a result of the crash. A portion of street lights and power lines are down, officers said.

Engineers are also working to fix traffic lights in the area.

The police department said some people were injured during the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.