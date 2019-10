HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – For its 9th Halloween season, The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville opened Friday to visitors with several haunted trails.

The Haunted Farm, which has been voted “Best Haunted House in NC,” is located in rural farmland near Hendersonville.

With several trails, haunted activities typically last 45 minutes to an hour.

For tickets and more information, click here.