GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A business in downtown Greenville announced that it is closing.

The Crème Shack on North Main Street in Greenville announced on its website that the business is closing.

“After much reflection, we have decided not to reopen our doors. It is with a mix of emotions that we announce the closure of Crème Shack. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout the years, which made our journey truly special.”

The business thanks customers for being a part of their journey and reminds them that their support will always be cherished.

Crème Shack is also offering an opportunity for anyone interested in purchasing restaurant equipment and assets.

Anyone who may be interested is urged to contact Cremeshackequipment@gmail.com or call (864) 607-3568.