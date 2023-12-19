SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews have started working on a new hotel in downtown Spartanburg.

The groundbreaking was held Monday morning on East St. John Street for the Spartanburg Fairfield Inn and Suites.

City officials said a new hotel is needed to help keep up with growth in the area.

Once it opens, the hotel will have more than 130 rooms.

“Fell in love with the location, with the city. Kind of everything that was going on. Just the renaissance that’s happened in downtown Spartanburg over the last 3-4 years, it’s really amazing. So we just found it was the right opportunity and the right time to enter the market.”

The hotel is expected to open in March of 2025.