Crews battle fire at apartment building in Asheville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department firefighters battled a blaze early Friday morning at an apartment building that was under construction on Hilliard Avenue in Asheville.

The fire department posted on Twitter at 2 a.m., saying they were battling a fire at the two-story building.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

The Asheville Fire Department fire investigated responded to the scene. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

