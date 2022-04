SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wellford Landfill Tuesday morning, Spartanburg County Dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch said the call came in around 7:45 a.m.

The Shady Grove Fire Department responded to the scene located at 595 Little Mountain Road in Wellford.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.