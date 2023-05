SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a blaze at an Upstate wedding venue Tuesday morning.

According to South Spartanburg Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:40 a.m. to Lions Gate Manor located at 651 Stewart Road.

Firefighters said there are 20 to 25 trucks on the scene.

There is no word of where the fire is blazing on the property or if anyone is injured.