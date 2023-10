GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are battling a fire in a construction zone Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Mauldin Dispatch, the fire is on North East Main Street near Dalewood Drive in Simpsonville.

Dispatch said firefighters have been battling the fire for several hours.

The city administration said that this area under construction is going to be a subdivision.

