ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Thursday morning in Pelzer.

The West Pelzer Fire Department said a call came in around 4:17 a.m. in reference to a two-story house fire on Front Street. The house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

The Williamston Fire Department, South Greenville Fire Department and Whitefield Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, firefighters said.

Investigators said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.