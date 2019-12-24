Crews battle tractor trailer fire at Rite Aid Distribution Center in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a tractor trailer fire at a Rite Aid Distribution Center.

Spartanburg County dispatch officials said the fire happened at the distribution center on Flatwood Industrial Drive.

Cherokee Springs Fire Department responded to the scene.

7 News crews on scene said the fire spread to several other tractor trailers.

Dispatch officials said no injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

