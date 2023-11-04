HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews in Henderson County are actively working to control a wildfire that has claimed homes in the area.

According to Edneyville Fire and Rescue, crews initially responded to the scene of a brush fire on Poplar Road off of Green Mountain Road on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the fire was approximately 8 acres and was moving into a thick wooded area.

In an additional Facebook post, officials said early Saturday morning, that fire conditions had changed due to wind.

According to the fire department, five structures are threatened off of Cairn Court and Morril Drive. Officials ask that anyone stay away from those areas.

The Town of Tryon released the following statement to residents:

Due to extremely low humidity, extraordinarily dry conditions, and lack of potential rainfall, PLEASE kindly REFRAIN from ANY and ALL outdoor burning at this time at the request of the Tryon Fire Department. Also, for informational purposes, Henderson Co is currently dealing with a very large brush / wildland fire that has already consumed one residential structure. They have requested mutual aid from a multitude of area departments. HEAVY smoke from that fire WILL be drifting over the mountain today, causing smoke to be visible and settle in our area. Tryon Communications

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.