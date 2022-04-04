SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction teams are making progress as they repair a creek in Spartanburg County.

The creek runs along Fairwinds Road between Highway 14 and Landrum Mill Road. It caught the attention of the county after it began eroding parts of the road following storms.

“We got concerned after the last storm in February washed out some more,” explained Spartanburg County Stormwater Manager Tim Sherbert. “Fairwinds started moving basically to the south. It got a big 90-degree bend in it. So, it was having to come down the creek, go right up to the edge of the road and then go back under the bridge.”

Crews have removed debris and added soil as they work to reinforce and straighten the creek out.

“Now, it’s well-protected from the weather. We shouldn’t have any issues.”

Hugh Sharpe lives a few houses away from the creek. He said he is glad it is getting fixed. But, he wants the county to focus on widening Fairwinds Road next.

“We have a road that is barely passable for two cars,” said Sharpe. “It’s a safety hazard, especially when you consider the amount of traffic. More importantly, the school bus runs this route daily as well.”

Sharpe explained driving on the road can be dangerous, especially when people are speeding.

“People fly through there. It’s amazing we haven’t had any serious accidents.”

Sherbert said the county planned to close Fairwinds Road during the repair project. However, the county has not needed to as crews have worked around the road. Sherbert said he expects the repairs to be finished by May 1.