SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire in Spartanburg Sunday night, dispatch officials said.

According to Spartanburg City Dispatch, officials responded to a house fire on Druid Street around 5:50 p.m Sunday night.

Officials could not yet confirm if there were any injuries as a result.

The Spartanburg and Westview-Fairforest fire departments were among those at the scene.

This is a developing story. 7NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.