ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said they were faced with an out-of-box issue Monday morning after rescuing an entrapped person from a solid waste truck.

The Anderson Fire Department said while completing rounds before 8 a.m., a local solid waste driver showed up in the parking lot stating he could hear cries for help from inside his truck.

Firefighters immediately went to work assessing the situation and initiating a confined space rescue effort.

One patient was found entrapped inside with traumatic injuries according to firefighters.

A rope system was set up utilizing one of the crew’s ladders as a high anchor and the individual was lifted from the space, the fire department said. Patient care and packaging steps were taken inside the container while working to free the individual.

Following the rescue effort on site, the truck was taken to a city lot where officials were able to perform a search to ensure there were no other victims inside.

The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the entrapment is unknown at this time.