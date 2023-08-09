YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A person had to be flown to a hospital after they reportedly fell off a waterfall in North Carolina.

According to the Yancey County Rescue Squad, multiple crews were dispatched Wednesday morning to assist an unknown person who reportedly fell off a waterfall and was injured. The person ultimately had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

“We have many beautiful waterfalls in our area however, they can be deadly. Never climb waterfalls or go anywhere near the top unless you have the right safety equipment and proper knowledge on how to use it,” the rescue squad said on social media. “Wear proper footwear with good traction as areas and rocks near the falls are likely extremely slippery, even then no shoe will provide grip if rocks are covered in silt or algae. Never jump or swim in plunge pools at the base of waterfalls as logs, rocks and other hidden dangers may exist as well as churning currents that could trap and drown you.”