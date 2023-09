INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to an abandoned mobile home fire in Inman Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to Miller Farm Road near Highway 292 around 9:45 a.m.

Crews at the scene said the abandoned home had been destroyed. Responding crews also had to deal with live power lines that were down nearby.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Inman Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department, and New Prospect Fire Department assisted with the fire.