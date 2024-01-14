SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after crews responded to a grass fire in a Spartanburg County residential neighborhood.

The Holly Springs Fire Department said multiple agencies responded Sunday to an area near Lyman Lake Road in reference to the fire.

Firefighters said they are estimating that the fire grew to about 20 acres. Heavy winds played a factor in the size of the fire according to officials.

First responders said the fire was fully contained around 1:30 p.m. 7NEWS crew captured photos of the grass area following the large fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.