ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) Crews in Anderson responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Tanglewood Apartments on Marchbanks Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Officials said crews from Anderson, Broadway, and Whitefield Fire Departments are on the scene.

Firefighters said no one was injured, however, they believe several people will be displaced.

Investigators from the fire department are currently on the scene working to determine how the fire started.

