SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four apartment units were damaged following a fire Wednesday evening in Boiling Springs.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they received a call around 6:25 p.m. in regard to a small fire on the second floor of the Village of Mills Gap Apartments.

Firefighters said the fire was mostly extinguished by the fire suppression sprinkler system and was completely distinguished upon first responders’ arrival.

“There is no doubt that the sprinkler – saved the apartment- the building and potentially the lives of the residents,” Chief Scott Miller stated.

No injuries were reported according to firefighters.

“Simply put- Sprinklers save lives and property. All this mess can be cleaned up or replaced, but no one is suffering a tragic injury or loss of life from this event.”

Mountain View Fire, Cherokee Springs Fire and Spartanburg EMS assisted Boiling Springs Fire with the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting families displaced by the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.