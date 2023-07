ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a business fire in Belton.

According to Anderson County Fire dispatch, a call came in around 6 a.m. in reference to a fire at Tinsley’s Towing and Automotive.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Anderson County dispatch said multiple agencies are on the scene assisting with the fire.

