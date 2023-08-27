ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a business fire early Sunday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, shortly after 4 a.m. an Anderson Police Department officer on patrol recognized smoke and flames coming from the roof of Burger King on Main Street.

The Anderson Fire Department responded within minutes and was able to control the fire and ensure no one was in the building.

Main Street in the area of Concord Road was closed for several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.