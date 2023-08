SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a crash in Spartanburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, crews responded around 2 p.m. on East Main Street in reference to a crash.

Officials said a Toyota pickup truck flipped after colliding with a Honda Civic, which caused injuries.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway.

