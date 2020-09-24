Crews respond to fire at Bintime in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at Bintime in Anderson County.

Anderson County Fire Department Chief Jimmy Sutherland told 7 News crews responded just after 7 a.m. to find some pallets were on fire near the back entrance of the building.

Fire crews respond to Bintime in Anderson Co. (Source: 7 News)

Fire crews respond to Bintime in Anderson Co. (Source: 7 News)

Fire crews respond to Bintime in Anderson Co. (Source: 7 News viewer)

Sutherland said it was a small fire and the sprinkler system helped to put the fire out.

The fire did not damage the building, but there was some water damage from the sprinklers.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside of the building at the time of the fire, Sutherland said.

Bintime sells overstock items from retailers, the store owner told 7 News.

Crews will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Homeland Park and Centerville fire departments also responded to the scene.