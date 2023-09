UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a business fire Saturday afternoon in Jonesville.

According to Union County Dispatch, a call came in around 12:57 p.m. in reference to a fire at the Dollar General Distribution Center, located at 1451 Spartanburg Highway.

Officials said over eight fire units responded.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

