SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a Spartanburg apartment complex fire Monday morning.
According to Spartanburg County Dispatch, the fire happened at Quail Pointe Apartments on 460 E. Blackstock Road.
A video from viewer TJ Holley showed several flames along the roof of the apartment complex.
The Westview-Fairforest Fire Department responded to the incident. Poplar Springs, Reidville, Duncan and Startex fire crews assisted as well.
Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.