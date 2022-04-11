SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a Spartanburg apartment complex fire Monday morning.

According to Spartanburg County Dispatch, the fire happened at Quail Pointe Apartments on 460 E. Blackstock Road.

A video from viewer TJ Holley showed several flames along the roof of the apartment complex.

Fire at Quail Pointe Apartments on April 11 (TJ Holley)

The Westview-Fairforest Fire Department responded to the incident. Poplar Springs, Reidville, Duncan and Startex fire crews assisted as well.

Crews battle fire at Quail Pointe Apartments in Spartanburg on Monday, April 11 (WSPA)

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.