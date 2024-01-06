SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a fire Saturday afternoon at a daycare in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Fire Department was dispatched to Building Blocks Academy, located at 1212 John B White Sr. Boulevard a little after 2 p.m. for a fire alarm.

Once firefighters got on scene, they saw smoke and fire coming from the right, rear exit of the building.

Firefighters said one room in the daycare had extensive damage, while the rest of the building had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was around a small heating and air unit.

The daycare was closed at the time of the fire.

This fire remains under investigation.